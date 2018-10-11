Brave History October 11th, 2018 - AL ATKINS, HANOI ROCKS, MONTROSE, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday Alan John “AL” ATKINS (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 11th, 1947



Happy 56th Birthday Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962



Happy 44th Birthday MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974



Happy 19th Birthday BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004



Happy 7th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday

ABSU's Abzu - October 11th, 2011

BLACK COBRA's Invernal - October 11th, 2011

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days - October 11th, 2011

CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour - October 11th, 2011

ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy - October 11th, 2011

FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable - October 11th, 2011

IMMOLATION's Providence - October 11th, 2011

JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few - October 11th, 2011

RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures - October 11th, 2011

SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination - October 11th, 2011

THIS IS HELL's Black Mass - October 11th, 2011