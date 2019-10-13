Brave History October 13th, 2019 - SAMMY HAGAR, FOGHAT, ANTHRAX, HAREM SCAREM, TRIUMPH, AC/DC, KISS, SAXON, SKELETONWITCH, And More!
October 13, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 72nd Birthday SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947
Happy 70th Birthday Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949
Happy 59th Birthday Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960
Happy 51st Birthday Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968
Happy 43rd Birthday TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976
Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978
Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982
Happy 33rd Birthday SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986
Happy 10th Birthday SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday:
BARONESS' Blue Record - October 13th, 2009
DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless - October 13th, 2009
(Sammy Hagar live photo by Jennifer Schmitt)