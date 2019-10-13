Brave History October 13th, 2019 - SAMMY HAGAR, FOGHAT, ANTHRAX, HAREM SCAREM, TRIUMPH, AC/DC, KISS, SAXON, SKELETONWITCH, And More!

Happy 72nd Birthday SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947



Happy 70th Birthday Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949



Happy 59th Birthday Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960



Happy 51st Birthday Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968



Happy 43rd Birthday TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976



Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978



Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982



Happy 33rd Birthday SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986



Happy 10th Birthday SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday:

BARONESS' Blue Record - October 13th, 2009

DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless - October 13th, 2009

(Sammy Hagar live photo by Jennifer Schmitt)