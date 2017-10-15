Brave History October 15th, 2017 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!
October 15, 2017, 2 hours ago
Happy 33rd Birthday AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984
Happy 66th Birthday Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951
Happy 57th Birthday “Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960
Happy 29th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988
Happy 34th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983
Happy 33rd Birthday MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988
Happy 21st Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996
Happy 21st Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996
Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES' Whoracle - October 15th, 1997
Happy 15th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002
Happy 5th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday
ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010
MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010
MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010
SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012
Happy h4t Birthday
DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood – October 15th, 2013
RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches – October 15th, 2013