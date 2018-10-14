Brave History October 15th, 2018 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

Happy 34th Birthday AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984



Happy 67th Birthday Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951



Happy 58th Birthday “Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960



Happy 30th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988



Happy 35th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983



Happy 34th Birthday MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984



Happy 30th Birthday TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988



Happy 22nd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996



Happy 22nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996



Happy 21st Birthday IN FLAMES' Whoracle - October 15th, 1997



Happy 16th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002



Happy 6th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday

ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010

MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010

MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010

RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010

SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday

DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood – October 15th, 2013

RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches – October 15th, 2013