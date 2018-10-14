Brave History October 15th, 2018 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

October 14, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc angel britny fox motorhead alcatrazz manowar tankard corrorsion of conformity in flames kataklysm my dying bride trivium monster magnet

Brave History October 15th, 2018 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

Happy 34th Birthday AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984

Happy 67th Birthday Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951

Happy 58th Birthday “Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960

Happy 30th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988

Happy 35th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984

Happy 30th Birthday TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988

Happy 22nd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996

Happy 22nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996

Happy 21st Birthday IN FLAMES' Whoracle - October 15th, 1997

Happy 16th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002

Happy 6th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday
ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010
MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010
MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010
SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood – October 15th, 2013
RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches – October 15th, 2013



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

Latest Reviews