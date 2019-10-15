Brave History October 15th, 2019 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM

October 15, 2019, 39 minutes ago

Happy 35th Birthday AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984

Happy 68th Birthday Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951

Happy 59th Birthday “Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960

Happy 31st Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988

Happy 36th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983

Happy 35th Birthday MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984

Happy 31st Birthday TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988

Happy 23rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996

Happy 23rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996

Happy 22nd Birthday IN FLAMES' Whoracle - October 15th, 1997

Happy 17th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002

Happy 7th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday
ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010
MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010
MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010
SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood – October 15th, 2013
RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches – October 15th, 2013



Latest Reviews