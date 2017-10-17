Brave History October 17th, 2017 - OBITUARY, SKYCLAD, SPINAL TAP, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, MONTROSE, KISS, AC/DC, NEVERMORE, CRADLE OF FILTH, ICED EARTH, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967

Happy 26th Birthday SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991

Happy 70th Birthday Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947

Happy 40th Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977

Happy 44th Birthday MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973

Happy 28th Birthday KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989

Happy 9th Birthday AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008

Happy 22nd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000

Happy 11th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011

