Brave History October 18th, 2017 - NUCLEAR ASSAULT, CHUCK BERRY, REO SPEEDWAGON, BONFIRE, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, OPETH, CRYPTOPSY, HAMMERFALL

Happy 53rd Birthday - Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964



R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017



R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015



Happy 30th Birthday BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987



Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993



Happy 23rd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994



Happy 18th Birthday OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999



Happy 12th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005



Happy 11th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006





Happy 12th Birthday

PRIESTESS' Hello Master - October 18th, 2005

SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I - October 18th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday

SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday

THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew - October 18th, 2010

ALARUM's Natural Causes - October 18th, 2011

ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd - October 18th, 2011

RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge - October 18th, 2011