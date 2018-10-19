Brave History October 19th, 2018 - RUSH, ALICE COOPER, CANNIBAL CORPSE, TWISTED SISTER, SOILWORK, KATATONIA

Happy 25th Birthday RUSH's Counterparts - October 19th, 1993



R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997



Happy 19th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Bloodthirst - October 19th, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Still Hungry - October 19th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday SOILWORK’s Sworn To A Great Divide - October 19th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday KATATONIA's Night Is The New Day - October 19th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday

SKITLIV's Skandinavisk Misantrop - October 19th, 2009

AMORAL's Beneath - October 19th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Rise of a Digital Nation - October 19th, 2012

MANOWAR’s The Lord of Steel - October 19th, 2012

MOB RULES’ Cannibal Nation - October 19th, 2012

PARGON’s Force of Destruction - October 19th, 2012

THY ART IS MURDER’s Hate - October 19th, 2012

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH’s Voyeur - October 19th, 2012

WINTERSUN’s Time I - October 19th, 2012