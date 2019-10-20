Brave History October 20th, 2019 - LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CINDERELLA, FOREIGNER, KILLING JOKE, Y&T, BLACK SABBATH, AEROSMITH, And More!

R.I.P. Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): January 15th, 1948 – October 20th, 1977

R.I.P. Cassie LaRue Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): January 9th, 1948 – October 20th, 1977

R.I.P. Steven Earl "Steve" Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 – October 20th, 1977

Following a performance at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium in Greenville, South Carolina, on October 20th, 1977 the band boarded a chartered plane with a faulty engine to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After running low on fuel the pilots attempted an emergency landing before crashing in a heavily forested area five miles northeast of Gillsburg, Mississippi. Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray were killed on impact.

Happy 52nd Birthday Fred Coury (CINDERELLA) - October 20th, 1967



Happy 74th Birthday Ric Lee (born Richard Lee; TEN YEARS AFTER) - October 20th, 1945



Happy 68th Birthday Alan Greenwood (FOREIGNER, JOE LYNN TURNER) - October 20th, 1951



R.I.P. Paul Vincent Raven (KILLING JOKE): January 16th, 1961 – October 20th, 2007



R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011



Happy 54th Birthday Tom Naumann (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 20th, 1965



Happy 21st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Reunion (live album) - October 20th, 1998



Happy 21st Birthday AEROSMITH’s A Little South Of Sanity (live album) – October 20th, 1998



Happy 2nd Birthday EUROPE’s Walk The Earth – October 20th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday GWAR’s The Blood Of Gods – October 20th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday SONS OF APOLLO’s Psychotic Symphony – October 20th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Sin And The Sentence – October 20th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

CONVERGE's Axe To Fall - October 20th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

AMBERIAN DAWN - End Of Eden - October 20th, 2010

ARCKANUM - Sviga Lae - October 20th, 2010

Happy 2nd Birthday

AMENRA’s Mass VI – October 20th, 2017

BLUT AUS NORD’s Deus Salutis Meae – October 20th, 2017

IRON MONKEY’s 9-13 – October 20th, 2017

NICK OLIVERI’s N.O. Hits At All, Vol. 3 – October 20th, 2017

OZ’s Transition State – October 20th, 2017

VEIL OF MAYA’s False Idol – October 20th, 2017

VUUR’s In This Moment We Are Free – Cities – October 20th, 2017

WE CAME AS ROMANS’ Cold Like War – October 20th, 2017