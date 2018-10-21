Brave History October 21st, 2018 - KING DIAMOND, TOTO, KEEL, KYUSS, THE RUNAWAYS, DEICIDE, EMPEROR, SLIPKNOT, ALICE COOPER, PESTILENCE, And More!

October 21, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 31st Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987

Happy 61st Birthday Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957

Happy 55th Birthday Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963

Happy 47th Birthday Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971

R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006

Happy 21st Birthday DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997

Happy 17th Birthday EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001

Happy 15th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003

Happy 15th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003

Happy 5th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise The Dead – Live From Wacken (DVD) – October 21st, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002

Happy 9th Birthday
FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks - October 21st, 2009
GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt - October 21st, 2009
RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva - October 21st, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday
GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death - October 21st, 2011
HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street - October 21st, 2011
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena - October 21st, 2011



