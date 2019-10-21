Brave History October 21st, 2019 - KING DIAMOND, TOTO, KEEL, KYUSS, THE RUNAWAYS, DEICIDE, EMPEROR, SLIPKNOT, ALICE COOPER, PESTILENCE, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987



Happy 62nd Birthday Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957



Happy 56th Birthday Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963



Happy 48th Birthday Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971



R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006



Happy 22nd Birthday DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997



Happy 18th Birthday EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001



Happy 16th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003



Happy 16th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003



Happy 6th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise The Dead – Live From Wacken (DVD) – October 21st, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 17th Birthday

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday

FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks - October 21st, 2009

GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt - October 21st, 2009

RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva - October 21st, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death - October 21st, 2011

HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street - October 21st, 2011

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena - October 21st, 2011