Brave History October 24th, 2017 - KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, SAVATAGE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, And More!

Happy 66th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951



Happy 22nd Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995



Happy 73rd Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944



Happy 81st Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936



Happy 31st Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986



Happy 22nd Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995



Happy 22nd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Ozzmosis - October 24th, 1995



Happy 17th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000



Happy 11th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006



Happy 6th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday

BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday

TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday

1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg - October 24th, 2011

MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland - October 24th, 2011

ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem - October 24th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday

ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday

KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus – October 24th, 2014

LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain – October 24th, 2014

WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina – October 24th, 2014