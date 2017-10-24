Brave History October 24th, 2017 - KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, SAVATAGE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, And More!

October 24, 2017, 25 minutes ago

Happy 66th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951

Happy 22nd Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995

Happy 73rd Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944

Happy 81st Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936

Happy 31st Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986

Happy 22nd Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Ozzmosis - October 24th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000

Happy 11th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday
STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday
BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday
TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday
1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg - October 24th, 2011
MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland - October 24th, 2011
ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem - October 24th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday
KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus – October 24th, 2014
LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain – October 24th, 2014
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina – October 24th, 2014

GRANNY 4 BARREL - "Freak Flag"

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

