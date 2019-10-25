Brave History October 25th, 2019 - MERCYFUL FATE, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, YES, CHICKENFOOT, EUROPE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DIO, TIAMAT, BEHEMOTH, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH, SEPULTURA, And More!

October 25, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 25th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994

Happy 72nd Birthday Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947

Happy 64th Birthday Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955

Happy 75th Birthday Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944

Happy 58th Birthday Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961

Happy 56th Birthday John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963

Happy 50th Birthday Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969

Happy 34th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985

R.I.P. Bill Graham (concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991

R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004

Happy 26th Birthday DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993

Happy 25th Birthday TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994

Happy 20th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999

Happy 15th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004

Happy 14th Birthday AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday:
HELHEIM's Asgards Fall (EP) - October 25th, 2010
TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010
TRIPTYKON's Shatter (EP) - October 25th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday:
BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011
CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011
HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011
NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011
ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday:
INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013
SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014



