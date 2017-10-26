Brave History October 26th, 2017 - DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!

October 26, 2017, 11 minutes ago

Brave History October 26th, 2017 - DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!

Happy 17th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999

Happy 12th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill - October 26th, 2009
SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts - October 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday
AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise - October 26th, 2010
DAATH's Daath - October 26th, 2010
ILL NINO's Dead New World - October 26th, 2010
KRIEG's The Isolationist - October 26th, 2010
KYLESA's Spiral Shadow - October 26th, 2010
SACRED OATH's World On Fire - October 26th, 2010
SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits - October 26th, 2010
STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age - October 26th, 2010
WITHERED's Dualitas - October 26th, 2010
DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality - October 26th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday
NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay – October 26th, 2012
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas – October 26th, 2012
REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus – October 26th, 2012
SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka – October 26th, 2012
THE SORROW’s Misery Escape – October 26th, 2012

