Brave History October 26th, 2018 - DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!
October 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 19th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill - October 26th, 2009
SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts - October 26th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise - October 26th, 2010
DAATH's Daath - October 26th, 2010
ILL NINO's Dead New World - October 26th, 2010
KRIEG's The Isolationist - October 26th, 2010
KYLESA's Spiral Shadow - October 26th, 2010
SACRED OATH's World On Fire - October 26th, 2010
SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits - October 26th, 2010
STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age - October 26th, 2010
WITHERED's Dualitas - October 26th, 2010
DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality - October 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay – October 26th, 2012
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas – October 26th, 2012
REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus – October 26th, 2012
SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka – October 26th, 2012
THE SORROW’s Misery Escape – October 26th, 2012