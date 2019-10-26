Brave History October 26th, 2019 - DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!

Happy 20th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill - October 26th, 2009

SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts - October 26th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise - October 26th, 2010

DAATH's Daath - October 26th, 2010

ILL NINO's Dead New World - October 26th, 2010

KRIEG's The Isolationist - October 26th, 2010

KYLESA's Spiral Shadow - October 26th, 2010

SACRED OATH's World On Fire - October 26th, 2010

SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits - October 26th, 2010

STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age - October 26th, 2010

WITHERED's Dualitas - October 26th, 2010

DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality - October 26th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay – October 26th, 2012

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas – October 26th, 2012

REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus – October 26th, 2012

SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka – October 26th, 2012

THE SORROW’s Misery Escape – October 26th, 2012