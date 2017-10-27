Brave History October 27th, 2017 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, CELTIC FROST, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

October 27, 2017

Brave History October 27th, 2017 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, CELTIC FROST, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

Happy 66th Birthday Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951

R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) (October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015)

R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed (March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013)

Happy 42nd Birthday ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975 

Happy 38th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27, 1979 

Happy 32nd Birthday CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985

Happy 25th Birthday AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992  

Happy 22nd Birthday AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997

Happy 19th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998

Happy 13th Birthday KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned - October 27th, 2009
PELICAN's What We All Come To Need - October 27th, 2009
THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine - October 27th, 2009
SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter - October 27th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss – October 27th, 2014
AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero – October 27th, 2014
HAKEN’s Restoration (EP) – October 27th, 2014

