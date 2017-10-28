Brave History October 28th, 2017 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!

October 28, 2017, an hour ago

Brave History October 28th, 2017 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977

Happy 61st Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956 

Happy 64th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953

Happy 40th Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977

Happy 34th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983

Happy 20th Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997

Happy 19th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997

Happy 19th Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997

Happy 15th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003

Happy 6th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014

ENSLAVED - "Storm Son" (Nuclear Blast)

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

