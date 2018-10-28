Brave History October 28th, 2018 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!
October 28, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 41st Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977
Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956
Happy 65th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953
Happy 41st Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977
Happy 35th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983
Happy 21st Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997
Happy 16th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003
Happy 7th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014