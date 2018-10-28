Brave History October 28th, 2018 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!

October 28, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities monster magnet desmond child queen sex pistols vandenberg entombed judas priest kiss devildriver at the gates steel panther obituary riot ayreon hatebreed hammerfall

Brave History October 28th, 2018 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977

Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956 

Happy 65th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953

Happy 41st Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977

Happy 35th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983

Happy 21st Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997

Happy 16th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002

Happy 15th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003

Happy 15th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003

Happy 7th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

Latest Reviews