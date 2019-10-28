Brave History October 28th, 2019 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!
October 28, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977
Happy 63rd Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956
Happy 66th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953
Happy 42nd Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977
Happy 36th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983
Happy 22nd Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002
Happy 16th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003
Happy 8th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014