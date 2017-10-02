Brave History October 2nd, 2017 - ACCEPT, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!
October 2, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982
Happy 67th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950
Happy 46th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971
Happy 22nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000
Happy 16th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003
Happy 2nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 10th Birthday
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015