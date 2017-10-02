Brave History October 2nd, 2017 - ACCEPT, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 35th Birthday ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982



Happy 67th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950



Happy 46th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971



Happy 22nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995



Happy 21st Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000



Happy 16th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001



Happy 16th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001



Happy 14th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003



Happy 2nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015



Happy 10th Birthday

SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007

ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009

Happy 2nd Birthday

DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015

KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015

SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015

SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015