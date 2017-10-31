Brave History October 31st, 2017 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!

October 31, 2017, 24 minutes ago

Happy 54th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963

Happy 72nd Birthday Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945

Happy 48th Birthday Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969

Happy 30th Birthday POSSESSED’s Beyond the Gates - October 31st, 1986

Happy 29th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988

Happy 21st Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996

Happy 17th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000 

Happy 12th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012

