Brave History October 31st, 2017 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963



Happy 72nd Birthday Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945



Happy 48th Birthday Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969



Happy 30th Birthday POSSESSED’s Beyond the Gates - October 31st, 1986



Happy 29th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988



Happy 21st Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000



Happy 17th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000



Happy 17th Birthday MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005



Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006



Happy 7th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011



Happy 3rd Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006

ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006

MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011

THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012

VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012