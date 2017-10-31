Brave History October 31st, 2017 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!
October 31, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Happy 54th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
Happy 72nd Birthday Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945
Happy 48th Birthday Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969
Happy 30th Birthday POSSESSED’s Beyond the Gates - October 31st, 1986
Happy 29th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988
Happy 21st Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
Happy 17th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
Happy 17th Birthday MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012