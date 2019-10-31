Brave History October 31st, 2019 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!

October 31, 2019

Brave History October 31st, 2019 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963

Happy 74th Birthday Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945

Happy 50th Birthday Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969

Happy 33rd Birthday POSSESSED’s Beyond the Gates - October 31st, 1986

Happy 31st Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988

Happy 23rd Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000

Happy 19th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000

Happy 19th Birthday MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000 

Happy 14th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012



PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

