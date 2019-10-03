Brave History October 3rd, 2019 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, .38 SPECIAL, GRAVE DIGGER, SEVENDUST, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, DIAMOND HEAD, AEROSMITH, TWISTED SISTER

Happy 57th Birthday Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962



Happy 53rd Birthday Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966





Happy 68th Birthday Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951



Happy 52nd Birthday Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967



Happy 47th Birthday Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972



R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990

On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.

Happy 39th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980



Happy 39th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980



Happy 25th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012