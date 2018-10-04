Brave History October 4th, 2018 - SAVATAGE, TRIUMPH, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, BORKNAGAR, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, DIO, RAGE, EXODUS, SOULFLY , RUNNING WILD, And More!
Happy 27th Birthday SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991
Happy 65th Birthday Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953
Happy 50th Birthday Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968
R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999
Happy 25th Birthday ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993
Happy 24th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994
Happy 22nd Birthday DIO’s Angry Machines - October 4th, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005
Happy 5th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014