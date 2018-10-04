Brave History October 4th, 2018 - SAVATAGE, TRIUMPH, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, BORKNAGAR, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, DIO, RAGE, EXODUS, SOULFLY , RUNNING WILD, And More!

October 4, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 27th Birthday SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991

Happy 65th Birthday Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953

Happy 50th Birthday Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968

R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999

Happy 25th Birthday ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993

Happy 24th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994

Happy 22nd Birthday DIO’s Angry Machines - October 4th, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999

Happy 13th Birthday EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005

Happy 5th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014



