October 4, 2019, 2 hours ago

Brave History October 4th, 2019 - SAVATAGE, TRIUMPH, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, BORKNAGAR, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, RAGE, EXODUS, SOULFLY , RUNNING WILD, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991

Happy 66th Birthday Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953

Happy 51st Birthday Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968

R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999

Happy 26th Birthday ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993

Happy 25th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994

Happy 20th Birthday RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999

Happy 14th Birthday EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005

Happy 6th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014



OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

