Brave History October 5th, 2017 - AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, TESLA, TNT, SACRAMENTUM, SWEET, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, DEF LEPPARD, RHAPSODY, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947



Happy 67th Birthday “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950



Happy 58th Birthday Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959



Happy 54th Birthday Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963



Happy 43rd Birthday Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974



R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997



R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010



Happy 47th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970



Happy 38th Birthday RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979



Happy 36th Birthday SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981



Happy 24th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993



Happy 19th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday

REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012

SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012