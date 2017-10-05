Brave History October 5th, 2017 - AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, TESLA, TNT, SACRAMENTUM, SWEET, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, DEF LEPPARD, RHAPSODY, And More!
October 5, 2017, 36 minutes ago
Happy 70th Birthday Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947
Happy 67th Birthday “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950
Happy 58th Birthday Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959
Happy 54th Birthday Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963
Happy 43rd Birthday Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997
R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010
Happy 47th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979
Happy 36th Birthday SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981
Happy 24th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993
Happy 19th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004
Happy 8th Birthday MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012