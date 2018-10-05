Brave History October 5th, 2018 - AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, TESLA, TNT, SACRAMENTUM, SWEET, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, DEF LEPPARD, RHAPSODY, And More!

October 5, 2018, 12 minutes ago

Happy 71st Birthday Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947

R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018

Happy 59th Birthday Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959

Happy 55th Birthday Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963

Happy 44th Birthday Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010

Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970

Happy 39th Birthday RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979

Happy 37th Birthday SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981

Happy 25th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993

Happy 20th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday 
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012



