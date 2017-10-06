Brave History October 6th, 2017 - METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, KISS, SANCTUARY, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986

Happy 66th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951

Happy 59th Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958

Happy 51st Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966

Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998

Happy 19th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998

Happy 8th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday:
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday:
ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 3rd Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014

