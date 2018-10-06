Brave History October 6th, 2018 - METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, KISS, SANCTUARY, And More!
October 6, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 32nd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986
Happy 67th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951
Happy 60th Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958
Happy 52nd Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966
Happy 20th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998
Happy 20th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998
Happy 9th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday:
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday:
ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere
Happy 4th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014