Brave History October 6th, 2018 - METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, KISS, SANCTUARY, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986



Happy 67th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951



Happy 60th Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958



Happy 52nd Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966



Happy 20th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998



Happy 20th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998



Happy 9th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009



Happy 4th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday:

BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006

PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday:

ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009

HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009

HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009

POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 4th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014