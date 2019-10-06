Brave History October 6th, 2019 - KISS, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, SANCTUARY, And More!

Happy 10th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009



Happy 33rd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986



Happy 68th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951



Happy 61st Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958



Happy 53rd Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966



Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998



Happy 21st Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998



Happy 5th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday:

BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006

PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday:

ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009

HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009

HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009

POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 5th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014