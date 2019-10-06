Brave History October 6th, 2019 - KISS, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, SANCTUARY, And More!

October 6, 2019, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities metal church reo speedwagon hurricane guns n' roses my dying bride sepultura kiss sanctuary

Happy 10th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009

Happy 33rd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986

Happy 68th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951

Happy 61st Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958

Happy 53rd Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966

Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998

Happy 21st Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998

Happy 5th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday:
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday:
ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 5th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014



MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

