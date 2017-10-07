Brave History October 7th, 2017 - EXODUS, SLAYER, KROKUS, STYX, BON JOVI, STAN BUSH, METAL CHURCH, RICHARD WRIGHT, MY DYING BRIDE, ROTTING CHRIST, LIVING COLOUR, SIXX:A.M., And More!

October 7, 2017, 40 minutes ago

Brave History October 7th, 2017 - EXODUS, SLAYER, KROKUS, STYX, BON JOVI, STAN BUSH, METAL CHURCH, RICHARD WRIGHT, MY DYING BRIDE, ROTTING CHRIST, LIVING COLOUR, SIXX:A.M., And More!

Happy 30th Birthday EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987

Happy 31st Birthday SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986

Happy 66th Birthday Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951

Happy 64th Birthday Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953

Happy 64th Birthday Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953

Happy 59th Birthday Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958

Happy 24th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993

Happy 21st Birthday RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986

Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996

Happy 20th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003

Happy 3rd Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday:
AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011
THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday:
GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014
RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

GOD Premiers “I Am”

