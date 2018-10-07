Brave History October 7th, 2018 - METAL CHURCH, EXODUS, SLAYER, KROKUS, STYX, BON JOVI, STAN BUSH, RICHARD WRIGHT, MY DYING BRIDE, ROTTING CHRIST, LIVING COLOUR, SIXX:A.M., And More!
October 7, 2018, 31 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993
Happy 31st Birthday EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987
Happy 32nd Birthday SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986
Happy 67th Birthday Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951
Happy 65th Birthday Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953
Happy 65th Birthday Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953
Happy 60th Birthday Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958
Happy 22nd Birthday RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986
Happy 22nd Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996
Happy 21st Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997
Happy 15th Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003
Happy 4th Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday:
AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011
THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday:
GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014
RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014