Brave History October 9th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, THE WHO, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, THE BEATLES, ARMORED SAINT, SLAYER, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, SAVATAGE, HAMMERFALL, MY DYING BRIDE, OVERKILL, MEGADETH, KISS, DIO, And More!
October 9, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 40th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine/ Hell Bent for Leather - October 9th, 1978
Happy 42nd Birthday SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976
R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002
Happy 65th Birthday Sharon Rachel Osbourne - October 9th, 1952
Happy 46th Birthday Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973
R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980
Happy 34th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984
Happy 28th Birthday SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday INFECTIOUS GROOVES - The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) – October 9th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday:
BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009
LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009
MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday:
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal – October 9th, 2012
AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill – October 9th, 2012
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence – October 9th, 2012
CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind – October 9th, 2012
DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming – October 9th, 2012
MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics – October 9th, 2012
NONPOINT’s Nonpoint – October 9th, 2012
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine – October 9th, 2012
TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July – October 9th, 2012
WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations – October 9th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015