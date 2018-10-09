Brave History October 9th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, THE WHO, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, THE BEATLES, ARMORED SAINT, SLAYER, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, SAVATAGE, HAMMERFALL, MY DYING BRIDE, OVERKILL, MEGADETH, KISS, DIO, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine/ Hell Bent for Leather - October 9th, 1978



Happy 42nd Birthday SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976



R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002



Happy 65th Birthday Sharon Rachel Osbourne - October 9th, 1952



Happy 46th Birthday Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973



R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984



Happy 28th Birthday SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990



Happy 27th Birthday INFECTIOUS GROOVES - The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000



Happy 11th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007



Happy 6th Birthday KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) – October 9th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday:

BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009

LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009

MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday:

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal – October 9th, 2012

AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill – October 9th, 2012

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence – October 9th, 2012

CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind – October 9th, 2012

DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming – October 9th, 2012

MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics – October 9th, 2012

NONPOINT’s Nonpoint – October 9th, 2012

SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine – October 9th, 2012

TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July – October 9th, 2012

WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations – October 9th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015