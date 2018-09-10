Brave History September 10th, 2018 - AEROSMITH, SLADE, ENUFF Z'NUFF, KISS, RUSH, HIGH ON FIRE, SWASHBUCKLE, KAMELOT, VOLBEAT, And AEON ZEN!

Happy 68th Birthday Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 68th Birthday Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 50th Birthday Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968

Happy 43rd Birthday KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975

Happy 22nd Birthday RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996

Happy 11th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012



