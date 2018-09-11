Brave History September 11th, 2018 - WARRANT, STYX, FOREIGNER, SLAYER, MEGADETH, MASTODON, ICED EARTH, THREAT SIGNAL, CRYPTOPSY, KITTIE, LEAVES' EYES, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

September 11, 2018

Happy 28th Birthday WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990

Happy 65th Birthday Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953

Happy 39th Birthday FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979

Happy 17th Birthday SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001

Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 12th Birthday MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday ICED EARTH's Framing Armageddon: Something Wicked Part 1 - September 11th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday 
PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012



Featured Audio

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

Featured Video

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

