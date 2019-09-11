Brave History September 11th, 2019 - WARRANT, STYX, FOREIGNER, SLAYER, MEGADETH, MASTODON, ICED EARTH, THREAT SIGNAL, CRYPTOPSY, KITTIE, LEAVES' EYES, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

September 11, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities warrant styx foreigner slayer megadeth mastodon iced earth secrets of the moon threat signla beastwars cryptopsy kittie bring me the horizon leaves' eyes stratovarius

Brave History September 11th, 2019 - WARRANT, STYX, FOREIGNER, SLAYER, MEGADETH, MASTODON, ICED EARTH, THREAT SIGNAL, CRYPTOPSY, KITTIE, LEAVES' EYES, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 29th Birthday WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990

Happy 66th Birthday Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953

Happy 40th Birthday FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979

Happy 18th Birthday SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday ICED EARTH's Framing Armageddon: Something Wicked Part 1 - September 11th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday 
PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews