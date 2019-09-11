Brave History September 11th, 2019 - WARRANT, STYX, FOREIGNER, SLAYER, MEGADETH, MASTODON, ICED EARTH, THREAT SIGNAL, CRYPTOPSY, KITTIE, LEAVES' EYES, STRATOVARIUS, And More!
September 11, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 29th Birthday WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990
Happy 66th Birthday Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953
Happy 40th Birthday FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979
Happy 18th Birthday SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday ICED EARTH's Framing Armageddon: Something Wicked Part 1 - September 11th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012