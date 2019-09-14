Brave History September 14th, 2019 - ARCH ENEMY, NAZARETH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, FREE, ANGRA, TRIVIUM, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, MEGADETH, APOCALYPTICA, ELVENKING, ACCEPT, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOUDNESS, MARTY FRIEDMAN, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, CONQUERING DYSTOPIA) - September 14th, 1971



Happy 73rd Birthday Pete Agnew (NAZARETH) - September 14th, 1946



R.I.P. Steven Earl Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 ñ October 20th 1977

According to Wikipedia, on October 20, 1977, three days after the legendary Street Survivors album was released, a plane carrying the band between shows from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, crashed outside of Gillsburg, Mississippi. The plane landed in a swampy area and crashed into trees. Gaines died from blunt-force trauma to the head; he was 28 years old and likely was killed on impact. The crash also killed Ronnie Van Zant, Steve's sister Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray.



R.I.P. Paul Francis Kossoff (FREE): September 14th, 1950 - March 19th, 1976

On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.

R.I.P. André Coelho Matos (ANGRA, SYMFONIA, VIPER, SHAAMAN) - September 14th, 1971 - June 8th, 2019



Happy 34th Birthday Paolo Francesco Gregoletto (TRIVIUM) - September 14th, 1985



Happy 38th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Maiden Japan - September 14th, 1981



Happy 26th Birthday Judgment Night soundtrack - September 14th, 1993



Happy 20th Birthday QUEENSRYCHE's Q2K - September 14th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday MEGADETH's The System Has Failed - September 14th 2004



Happy 12th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Worlds Collide - September 14th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday ELVENKING's The Scythe - September 14th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday ACCEPT's Blood Of The Nations - September 14th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's The Cold - September 14th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday LOUDNESS' Eve To Dawn - September 14th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ELVENKING's Era - September 14th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - September 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday AGE OF SILENCE's Acceleration - September 14th, 2004

Happy 12th Birthday H.I.M.'s Venus Doom - September 14th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

SULLY ERNA’s Avalon – September 14th, 2010

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Maree Noir (EP) – September 14th, 2010

SYSTEM DIVIDE’s The Conscious Sedation – September 14th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday VISION DIVINE’s Destination Set To Nowhere