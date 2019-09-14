Brave History September 14th, 2019 - ARCH ENEMY, NAZARETH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, FREE, ANGRA, TRIVIUM, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, MEGADETH, APOCALYPTICA, ELVENKING, ACCEPT, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOUDNESS, MARTY FRIEDMAN, And More!
Happy 48th Birthday Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, CONQUERING DYSTOPIA) - September 14th, 1971
Happy 73rd Birthday Pete Agnew (NAZARETH) - September 14th, 1946
R.I.P. Steven Earl Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 ñ October 20th 1977
According to Wikipedia, on October 20, 1977, three days after the legendary Street Survivors album was released, a plane carrying the band between shows from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, crashed outside of Gillsburg, Mississippi. The plane landed in a swampy area and crashed into trees. Gaines died from blunt-force trauma to the head; he was 28 years old and likely was killed on impact. The crash also killed Ronnie Van Zant, Steve's sister Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray.
R.I.P. Paul Francis Kossoff (FREE): September 14th, 1950 - March 19th, 1976
On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.
R.I.P. André Coelho Matos (ANGRA, SYMFONIA, VIPER, SHAAMAN) - September 14th, 1971 - June 8th, 2019
Happy 34th Birthday Paolo Francesco Gregoletto (TRIVIUM) - September 14th, 1985
Happy 38th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Maiden Japan - September 14th, 1981
Happy 26th Birthday Judgment Night soundtrack - September 14th, 1993
Happy 20th Birthday QUEENSRYCHE's Q2K - September 14th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday MEGADETH's The System Has Failed - September 14th 2004
Happy 12th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Worlds Collide - September 14th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday ELVENKING's The Scythe - September 14th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday ACCEPT's Blood Of The Nations - September 14th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's The Cold - September 14th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday LOUDNESS' Eve To Dawn - September 14th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ELVENKING's Era - September 14th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - September 14th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday AGE OF SILENCE's Acceleration - September 14th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday H.I.M.'s Venus Doom - September 14th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday
SULLY ERNA’s Avalon – September 14th, 2010
BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Maree Noir (EP) – September 14th, 2010
SYSTEM DIVIDE’s The Conscious Sedation – September 14th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday VISION DIVINE’s Destination Set To Nowhere