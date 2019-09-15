Brave History September 15th, 2019 - NIGHT RANGER, WARRANT, RAMONES, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MOTÖRHEAD, SAVATAGE, NAPALM DEATH, LIVING COLOUR, MEGADETH, MELIAH RAGE, And More!
September 15, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 67th Birthday Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952
Happy 52nd Birthday Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008
Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Fireball - September 15th, 1971
Happy 47th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972
Happy 35th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984
Happy 22nd Birthday SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997
Happy 13th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017
Happy 2nd Birthday MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate - September 15th, 2009
DREAM THEATER's Wither EP - September 15th, 2009
DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity - September 15th, 2009
EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic - September 15th, 2009
IT DIES TODAY's Lividity - September 15th, 2009
KITTE's In The Black - September 15th, 2009
MINISTRY's The Last Dubber (Remix Album) - September 15th, 2009
PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) - September 15th, 2009
SALT THE WOUND's Ares - September 15th, 2009
SHADOWS FALL's Retribution - September 15th, 2009
SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us - September 15th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday
BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual – September 15th, 2017
CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact – September 15th, 2017
THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant – September 15th, 2017
CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill! – September 15th, 2017
FLESHKILLER’s Awaken – September 15th, 2017
A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis – September 15th, 2017
NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves – September 15th, 2017
PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage – September 15th, 2017
SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials – September 15th, 2017
VATTNET’s Vattnet – September 15th, 2017
(Kelly Keagy photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)