Brave History September 15th, 2019 - NIGHT RANGER, WARRANT, RAMONES, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MOTÖRHEAD, SAVATAGE, NAPALM DEATH, LIVING COLOUR, MEGADETH, MELIAH RAGE, And More!

Happy 67th Birthday Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952





Happy 52nd Birthday Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967





R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004





R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008





Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Fireball - September 15th, 1971





Happy 47th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972





Happy 35th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984







Happy 22nd Birthday SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997



Happy 13th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate - September 15th, 2009

DREAM THEATER's Wither EP - September 15th, 2009

DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity - September 15th, 2009

EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic - September 15th, 2009

IT DIES TODAY's Lividity - September 15th, 2009

KITTE's In The Black - September 15th, 2009

MINISTRY's The Last Dubber (Remix Album) - September 15th, 2009

PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) - September 15th, 2009

SALT THE WOUND's Ares - September 15th, 2009

SHADOWS FALL's Retribution - September 15th, 2009

SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us - September 15th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday

BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual – September 15th, 2017

CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact – September 15th, 2017

THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant – September 15th, 2017

CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill! – September 15th, 2017

FLESHKILLER’s Awaken – September 15th, 2017

A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis – September 15th, 2017

NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves – September 15th, 2017

PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage – September 15th, 2017

SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials – September 15th, 2017

VATTNET’s Vattnet – September 15th, 2017

(Kelly Keagy photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)