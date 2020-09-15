Brave History September 15th, 2020 - BRUCE DICKINSON, NIGHT RANGER, WARRANT, RAMONES, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MOTÖRHEAD, SAVATAGE, NAPALM DEATH, LIVING COLOUR, MEGADETH, MELIAH RAGE, And More!

September 15, 2020, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal

Happy 22nd Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding – September 15th, 1998

Happy 68th Birthday Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952
 
 
Happy 53rd Birthday Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967
 
 
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004
 
 
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008
 
 
Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Fireball - September 15th, 1971
 
 
Happy 48th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972
 
 
Happy 36th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984
 
 
 
Happy 23rd Birthday SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday (September 15th, 2009)
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate
DREAM THEATER's Wither EP
DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity
EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic 
IT DIES TODAY's Lividity
KITTE's In The Black
MINISTRY's The Last Dubber (Remix Album)
PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) 
SALT THE WOUND's Ares
SHADOWS FALL's Retribution 
SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us 

Happy 6th Birthday XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday (September 15th, 2017)
BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual 
CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact 
THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant 
CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill! 
FLESHKILLER’s Awaken 
A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis
NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves 
PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage
SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials 
VATTNET’s Vattnet 

(Kelly Keagy photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)



BENEDICTION – “Rabid Carnality” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

