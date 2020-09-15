Brave History September 15th, 2020 - BRUCE DICKINSON, NIGHT RANGER, WARRANT, RAMONES, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MOTÖRHEAD, SAVATAGE, NAPALM DEATH, LIVING COLOUR, MEGADETH, MELIAH RAGE, And More!
Happy 22nd Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding – September 15th, 1998
Happy 68th Birthday Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952
Happy 53rd Birthday Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008
Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Fireball - September 15th, 1971
Happy 48th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972
Happy 36th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984
Happy 23rd Birthday SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997
Happy 14th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday (September 15th, 2009)
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate
DREAM THEATER's Wither EP
DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity
EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic
IT DIES TODAY's Lividity
KITTE's In The Black
MINISTRY's The Last Dubber (Remix Album)
PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD)
SALT THE WOUND's Ares
SHADOWS FALL's Retribution
SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us
Happy 6th Birthday XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday (September 15th, 2017)
BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual
CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact
THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant
CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill!
FLESHKILLER’s Awaken
A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis
NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves
PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage
SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials
VATTNET’s Vattnet
(Kelly Keagy photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)