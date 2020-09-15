Brave History September 15th, 2020 - BRUCE DICKINSON, NIGHT RANGER, WARRANT, RAMONES, PINK FLOYD, DEEP PURPLE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MOTÖRHEAD, SAVATAGE, NAPALM DEATH, LIVING COLOUR, MEGADETH, MELIAH RAGE, And More!

Happy 22nd Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding – September 15th, 1998



Happy 68th Birthday Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952





Happy 53rd Birthday Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967





R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004





R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008





Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Fireball - September 15th, 1971





Happy 48th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972





Happy 36th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984







Happy 23rd Birthday SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997



Happy 14th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (September 15th, 2009)

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate

DREAM THEATER's Wither EP

DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity

EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic

IT DIES TODAY's Lividity

KITTE's In The Black

MINISTRY's The Last Dubber (Remix Album)

PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD)

SALT THE WOUND's Ares

SHADOWS FALL's Retribution

SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us

Happy 6th Birthday XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday (September 15th, 2017)

BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual

CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact

THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant

CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill!

FLESHKILLER’s Awaken

A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis

NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves

PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage

SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials

VATTNET’s Vattnet

(Kelly Keagy photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)