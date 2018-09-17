Brave History September 17th, 2018 - GUNS N' ROSES, VENOM, BUDGIE, KING'S X, ILL NIÑO, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVE VAI, SHADOWS FALL, ELVENKING, TÝR, GWAR, And More!
September 17, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Happy 27th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' Use Your Illusion I and II - September 17th, 1991
Happy 58th Birthday Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (VENOM) - September 17th, 1960
Happy 65th Birthday BUDGIE's Steve Williams - September 17th, 1953
Happy 57th Birthday Ty Tabor (KING'S X) - September 17th, 1961
Happy 50th Birthday Ahrue Luster (ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD) - September 17th, 1968
Happy 43rd Birthday SCORPIONS' In Trance - September 17th, 1975
Happy 39th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Unleashed In The East - September 17th, 1979
Happy 27th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears - September 17th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday STEVE VAI's Fire Garden - September 17th, 1996
Happy 16th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's The Art Of Balance - September 17th, 2002
Happy 8th Birthday ELVENKING's Red Silent Tides - September 17th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday TYR’s Valkyrja – September 17th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday GWAR’s Battle Maximus – September 17th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday ISIS' Oceanic - September 17th, 2002
Happy 8th Birthday:
SECRET SPHERE's Archetype - September 17th, 2010
THERION's Sitra Ahra - September 17th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday:
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s 8:18 – September 17th, 2013
EYES SET TO KILL’s Masks – September 17th, 2013
ULCERATE’s Vermis – September 17th, 2013