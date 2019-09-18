Brave History September 18th, 2019 - KISS, BLACK SABBATH, TNT, LIZZY BORDEN, MAYHEM, RAMONES, TIGERTAILZ, JIMI HENDRIX, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, MOONSPELL, EUROPE, LYNCH MOB, SONATA ARCTICA, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DOWN, ANNIHILATOR, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978

From KISS: "#KISSTORY - September 18, 1978 - the #KISS Solo Albums: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley were released. Do you own these albums?"

Happy 49th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970



Happy 57th Birthday Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962



Happy 57th Birthday Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962



Happy 39th Birthday Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980



R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002



R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007



R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970



Happy 37th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982



Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983



Happy 36th Birthday DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983



Happy 32nd Birthday KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987



Happy 18th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001



Happy 18th Birthday MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001



Happy 10th Birthday EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday:

WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia - September 18th, 2006

THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales - September 18th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday:

A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag - September 18th, 2007

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal - September 18th, 2007

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors - September 18th, 2007

BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia - September 18th, 2007

BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness - September 18th, 2007

HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder - September 18th, 2007

HIMSA's Summon In Thunder - September 18th, 2007

SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing - September 18th, 2007

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan - September 18th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday:

AT VANCE's Ride The Sky - September 18th, 2009

DANGER DANGER's Revolve - September 18th, 2009

THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World - September 18th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday:

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am - September 18th, 2012

UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter – September 18th, 2012

VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed - September 18th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

ATREYU’s Long Live – September 18th, 2015

BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind – September 18th, 2015

CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death – September 18th, 2015

MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path – September 18th, 2015

SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked – September 18th, 2015

TANK’s Valley Of Tears – September 18th, 2015

TESSERACT’s Polaris – September 18th, 2015