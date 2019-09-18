Brave History September 18th, 2019 - KISS, BLACK SABBATH, TNT, LIZZY BORDEN, MAYHEM, RAMONES, TIGERTAILZ, JIMI HENDRIX, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, MOONSPELL, EUROPE, LYNCH MOB, SONATA ARCTICA, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DOWN, ANNIHILATOR, And More!
September 18, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 41st Birthday KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978
From KISS: "#KISSTORY - September 18, 1978 - the #KISS Solo Albums: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley were released. Do you own these albums?"
Happy 49th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970
Happy 57th Birthday Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962
Happy 39th Birthday Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980
R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002
R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007
R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970
Happy 37th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982
Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983
Happy 36th Birthday DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983
Happy 32nd Birthday KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987
Happy 18th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001
Happy 10th Birthday EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday:
WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia - September 18th, 2006
THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales - September 18th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday:
A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag - September 18th, 2007
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal - September 18th, 2007
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors - September 18th, 2007
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia - September 18th, 2007
BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness - September 18th, 2007
HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder - September 18th, 2007
HIMSA's Summon In Thunder - September 18th, 2007
SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing - September 18th, 2007
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan - September 18th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday:
AT VANCE's Ride The Sky - September 18th, 2009
DANGER DANGER's Revolve - September 18th, 2009
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World - September 18th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday:
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am - September 18th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter – September 18th, 2012
VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed - September 18th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
ATREYU’s Long Live – September 18th, 2015
BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind – September 18th, 2015
CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death – September 18th, 2015
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path – September 18th, 2015
SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked – September 18th, 2015
TANK’s Valley Of Tears – September 18th, 2015
TESSERACT’s Polaris – September 18th, 2015