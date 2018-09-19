Brave History September 19th, 2018 - MEGADETH, PRONG, OBITUARY, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG

September 19, 2018, 33 minutes ago

Brave History September 19th, 2018 - MEGADETH, PRONG, OBITUARY, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG

Happy 32nd Birthday MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986

Happy 52nd Birthday Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 28th Birthday OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990

Happy 60th Birthday LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958

 
Happy 72nd Birthday John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

Happy 37th Birthday TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981

Happy 30th Birthday ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 30th Birthday BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 30th Birthday KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 23rd Birthday DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995

 
Happy 4th Birthday THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014

Happy th4 Birthday MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence - September 19th, 2007
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand - September 19th, 2007
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow - September 19th, 2007
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation - September 19th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD - Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011



Featured Audio

KORPIKLAANI – “Henkselipoika” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

INSURRECTION Premiere "Assassins"

