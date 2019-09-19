Brave History September 19th, 2019 - MEGADETH, PRONG, OBITUARY, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG
September 19, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 33rd Birthday MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986
Happy 53rd Birthday Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966
Happy 29th Birthday OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990
Happy 61st Birthday LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958
Happy 73rd Birthday John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946
Happy 38th Birthday TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981
Happy 31st Birthday ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988
Happy 31st Birthday BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988
Happy 31st Birthday KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995
Happy 5th Birthday THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014
Happy 5thBirthday MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence - September 19th, 2007
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand - September 19th, 2007
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow - September 19th, 2007
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation - September 19th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD - Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011