Brave History September 22nd, 2018 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!

September 22, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities whitesnake joan jett elegy bulletboys therapy? alice cooper extreme apocalyptica kiss queens of the stone age tyr amon amarth sonata arctica europe

Happy 20th Birthday KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 67th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951

 
Happy 60th Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
 

Happy 63rd Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955

 
Happy 57th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
 
 
Happy 56th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
 
 
Happy 32nd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986

Happy 26th Birthday EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992

Happy 20th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 20th Birthday QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998

 
Happy 14th Birthday EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
 
 
Happy 14th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
 

Happy 12th Birthday AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday:
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009



Featured Audio

KORPIKLAANI – “Henkselipoika” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

INSURRECTION Premiere "Assassins"

