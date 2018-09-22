Brave History September 22nd, 2018 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!
Happy 20th Birthday KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 67th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951
Happy 60th Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
Happy 63rd Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955
Happy 57th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
Happy 56th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
Happy 32nd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986
Happy 26th Birthday EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992
Happy 20th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 20th Birthday QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 14th Birthday EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday:
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009