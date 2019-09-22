Brave History September 22nd, 2019 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!

Happy 21st Birthday KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 68th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951

 
Happy 61st Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
 

Happy 64th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955

 
Happy 58th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
 
 
Happy 57th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
 
 
Happy 33rd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986

Happy 27th Birthday EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992

Happy 21st Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 21st Birthday QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998

 
Happy 15th Birthday EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
 
 
Happy 15th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
 

Happy 13th Birthday AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday:
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews