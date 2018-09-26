Brave History September 26th, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!
September 26, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983
Happy 60th Birthday Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958
Happy 56th Birthday Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH) - September 26th, 1962
Happy 50th Birthday James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968
Happy 23rd Birthday AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995
Happy 23rd Birthday CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday COC’s America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000
Happy 18th Birthday SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007
Happy 4th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Blood Mantra - September 26th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011