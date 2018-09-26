Brave History September 26th, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983



Happy 60th Birthday Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958



Happy 56th Birthday Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH) - September 26th, 1962



Happy 50th Birthday James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968



Happy 23rd Birthday AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday COC’s America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000



Happy 18th Birthday SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000



Happy 11th Birthday NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007



Happy 4th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Blood Mantra - September 26th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011

MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011

NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011

PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011

REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011

AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011