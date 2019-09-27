Brave History September 27th, 2019 - METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, MEAT LOAF, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALFORD, ENSLAVED, And More!
September 27, 2019, 29 minutes ago
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986
Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour.
He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).
Happy 76th Birthday Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943
Happy 72nd Birthday MEAT LOAF - September 27th, 1947
Happy 45th Birthday Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974
Happy 25th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994
Happy 25th Birthday SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
CATARACT - Killing The Eternal - September 27th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time - September 27th, 2011
DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void - September 27th, 2011
LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows - September 27th, 2011
MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost - September 27th, 2011
MASTODON - The Hunter - September 27th, 2011
RWAKE - Rest - September 27th, 2011
WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder - September 27th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
MASTER - The Witchhunt - September 27th, 2013
MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing - September 27th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer - September 27th, 2013
WISDOM - Marching For Liberty - September 27th, 2013
HATESPHERE - Murderlust - September 27th, 2013