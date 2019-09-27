Brave History September 27th, 2019 - METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, MEAT LOAF, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALFORD, ENSLAVED, And More!

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986

Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour.

He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).





Happy 76th Birthday Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943





Happy 72nd Birthday MEAT LOAF - September 27th, 1947



Happy 45th Birthday Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974



Happy 25th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994





Happy 25th Birthday SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994





Happy 15th Birthday RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004





Happy 14th Birthday GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005





Happy 9th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011





More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

CATARACT - Killing The Eternal - September 27th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time - September 27th, 2011

DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void - September 27th, 2011

LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows - September 27th, 2011

MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost - September 27th, 2011

RWAKE - Rest - September 27th, 2011

WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder - September 27th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

MASTER - The Witchhunt - September 27th, 2013

MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing - September 27th, 2013

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer - September 27th, 2013

WISDOM - Marching For Liberty - September 27th, 2013

HATESPHERE - Murderlust - September 27th, 2013