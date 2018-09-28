Brave History September 28th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, ALICE COOPER, GEORGE LYNCH, THE OBSESSED, LED ZEPPELIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, CRADLE OF FILTH, SAXON, And More!

September 28, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History September 28th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, ALICE COOPER, GEORGE LYNCH, THE OBSESSED, LED ZEPPELIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, CRADLE OF FILTH, SAXON, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978

Happy 31st Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 28th, 1987

Happy 64th Birthday George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954

 
Happy 58th Birthday Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960

Happy 42nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976

Happy 35th Birthday ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983

Happy 30th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988

Happy 20th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998 

 
Happy 19th Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999

 
Happy 14th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 14th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 14th Birthday SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 11th Birthday SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012


More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday 
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday 
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Abscence Of Light - September 28th, 2010
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010
AVIAN's The Path (EP) - September 28th, 2010
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday 
ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012



IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

DARK SARAH - "Sky Sailing"

