Brave History September 28th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, ALICE COOPER, GEORGE LYNCH, THE OBSESSED, LED ZEPPELIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, CRADLE OF FILTH, SAXON, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978



Happy 31st Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 28th, 1987



Happy 64th Birthday George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954





Happy 58th Birthday Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960



Happy 42nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976



Happy 35th Birthday ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983



Happy 30th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988



Happy 20th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998





Happy 19th Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999





Happy 14th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004





Happy 14th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004





Happy 14th Birthday SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004





Happy 11th Birthday SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012





More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009

REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Abscence Of Light - September 28th, 2010

AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010

AVIAN's The Path (EP) - September 28th, 2010

ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010

MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010

OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010

POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010

SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010

UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012

MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012

SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012

THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012