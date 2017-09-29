Brave History September 29th, 2017 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!

September 29, 2017, 2 days ago

Happy 25th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992

 

Happy 49th Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968

 
Happy 69th Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948

 
Happy 69th Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948

 
Happy 59th Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958

 
Happy 54th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963

 
Happy 53rd Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964

R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007

 
Happy 41st Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976

Happy 31st Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986

Happy 25th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992

 
Happy 19th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998
 

Happy 16th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001

Happy 14th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003

Happy 8th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday:
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009
HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday:
ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010
IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010

Happy 3rd Birthday: 
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014

